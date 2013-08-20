NEW YORK Aug 20 The index that tracks tonnage hauled by U.S. trucks slid 0.4 percent in July compared with June as manufacturing output fell, the American Trucking Associations said on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted index was 4.7 percent higher than a year earlier, according to the associations.

"Despite the small reprieve in July, we expect solid tonnage numbers during the second half of the year," the group's chief economist, Bob Costello, said in a statement.

Costello expects growth in the oil, gas and auto industries to increase the tonnage hauled by trucks in the coming months.

More than 68 percent of all tonnage in the United States is hauled on trucks, according to the ATA, which calculates the tonnage index based on surveys from its members.