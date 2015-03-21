March 21 The man who attacked security agents at a New Orleans airport on Friday night had six homemade bombs, or molotov cocktails, in a bag, officials said at a news conference on Saturday.

The man, 62-year-old Richard White, was shot three times by a law enforcement officer as he chased a Transportation Security Administration agent, sprayed other agents with wasp repellent and brandished a machete.

