BERKELEY, Calif. Nov 16 A University of
California, Berkeley student who was shot in a campus computer
lab not far from the scene of anti-Wall Street protests has
died of his injuries, the university said on Wednesday.
UC Berkeley spokeswoman Gretchen Kell identified the man
who was shot on Tuesday afternoon as 32-year-old Christopher
Nathen Elliot Travis and said he had died of his wounds.
Kell said Travis was a student at the university.
University police have said officers shot Travis after he
brandished a gun at them in a computer lab at the Haas School
of Business.
University Police Chief Mitchell Celaya has said there was
no indication that the shooting was related to the Berkeley
protests linked to the anti-Wall Street protests against a
financial system protesters say mostly benefits corporations
and the wealthy.
