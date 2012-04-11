LOS ANGELES, April 11 Two international students
from China were shot dead on Wednesday in a "gang-infested" area
near the University of Southern California, Los Angeles police
said.
Police described the students as a man and woman, both
Chinese USC students in their 20s, and said they found the woman
shot dead inside a BMW parked at a curb in a Los Angeles
neighborhood not far from the private university. The man was
found outside the car.
"Apparently he tried to get out of the car," police
spokesman Richard French said. He described the area as
"gang-infested."
The Los Angeles Times reported carjacking as a possible
motive, but police said the motive was under investigation.
USC, in a message sent to students, said the victims were
international graduate students.
The pricey institution, which charges more than $42,800 in
undergraduate tuition and fees, had more than 7,200
international students enrolled in 2011, and the largest group
was from China, according to the school's website.
(Reporting By Cynthia Johnston; editing by Mohammad Zargham)