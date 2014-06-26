LOS ANGELES, June 26 The parents of two young men stabbed to death by a California student during his killing spree in the college town of Isla Vista said on Thursday they were hurt that the killer's parents had not reached out to them.

Elliot Rodger, 22, the son of a Hollywood film director, stabbed three men to death in his apartment on May 23, before fatally shooting three more people near the campus of the University of California at Santa Barbara. He then fatally shot himself.

"We have love in our heart, tears in our eyes, responsibility on our shoulder and we hear the voice from our children from heaven," Kelly Chen, whose son George, 19, was one of the stabbing victims, told "CBS This Morning."

Her husband, Johnny Chen, told CBS that Rodger's parents had not tried to contact their families.

"We want to hear some personal condolence and apologize and this is the minimum they should do," Johnny Chen told CBS.

CBS reported that after its reporters reached out to film director Peter Rodger, he sent the families a letter of apology for his son's actions. A spokesman for Rodger could not immediately be reached for comment.

An interview between broadcaster Barbara Walters and Peter Rodger is expected to air on the ABC show "20/20" in the coming days, according to media reports.

The parents of Chen and David Wang, 20, who also was stabbed to death, expressed anger at the media attention given to Elliot Rodger, CBS reported.

Last week, in an interview published by the Washington Post, the families of the three stabbing victims said they were angered by several missed opportunities for authorities to intervene to stop Rodger.

Jane Wang, the mother of David, also said in the television interview she believed her son's killing might have been prevented.

"There were several opportunities missed," she told CBS.

Police officers had visited Rodger just weeks before the killing spree and asked him about disturbing videos he had posted online. But they did not check the videos or look for weapons, concluding he was not an immediate threat to himself or others. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Bill Trott)