* Shooting, fires make for long summer for Hickenlooper
* Democrat's quirkiness, authenticity win high marks from
voters
* Straddle on gun control reflects delicate political dance
By Stephanie Simon
DENVER, July 25 Colorado Governor John
Hickenlooper stood in front of a slew of cameras hours after the
carnage in an Aurora movie theater and struggled to find words:
"The victims of this senseless act of ... of violence ..."
Hickenlooper stumbled, then gave up. "Again, there just
aren't words," he said.
The governor's remarks, at a news conference last Friday,
sounded even more unfocused by comparison with the crisp report
delivered minutes later by Aurora Police Chief Daniel Oates.
But his halting performance on the national stage did not
seem to bother the governor's constituents. On the contrary, the
geeky Democrat with the funny name has earned high marks from
Colorado voters precisely because he's unpolished, unscripted
and slightly awkward - all of which makes him seem authentic
and, especially in recent days, genuinely empathetic, political
analysts say.
Hickenlooper consistently earns favorability ratings of 60
percent or higher in a state where the electorate is roughly
divided in thirds among Democrats, Republicans and independents.
That makes him one of the most broadly popular governors in the
country; he's sometimes mentioned as a potential presidential
candidate in 2016.
Watching him at the news conference, wearing rumpled shirt
sleeves and fumbling to find the right tone, outsiders might
have said "He was not as professional as he could be," said
Floyd Ciruli, an independent pollster in Denver. "But that is
pure Hickenlooper. He is in no way artificial or practiced."
It's been a rough summer for the first-term governor.
Wildfires raging in the state last month claimed two lives
and destroyed more than 600 homes. A searing drought has taken a
toll on agriculture and tourism, with some rivers too low to
lure whitewater rafters. The state has been so dry that the
governor banned private fireworks over the 4th of July.
Then came the massacre in the movie theater.
"It really has been a long summer," Hickenlooper said in an
interview with Reuters.
The 60-year-old governor has spent much of the past few days
visiting victims in hospitals and comforting mourners at prayer
vigils.
At a vigil Sunday night, Hickenlooper read aloud the names
of the 12 people killed, pausing after each so mourners could
call out, "We will remember you." Then the governor told the
emotional crowd that he refused to speak the name of the
suspected gunman, James Holmes. "In my house we're just going to
call him Suspect A," he said, drawing cheers.
'FATHER-FIGURE-IN-CHIEF'
He played much the same role, consoling and rallying his
constituents, during the wildfires. "He's a
father-figure-in-chief," said John Brackney, a Republican who
runs the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce.
But Hickenlooper is also a politician - and one who has
mastered the delicate dance required of Democrats who hope to
win statewide elections in the Mountain West region.
During a round of national TV interviews after the shooting,
he was pressed on the issue of gun control. His answer: Tougher
gun laws would not have averted the tragedy. "If there were no
assault weapons available, if there were no this or no that,
this guy's going to find something" else to create mayhem, he
told CNN.
Hickenlooper reiterated that perspective in the interview
with Reuters but said he had not meant to close the door on
discussing gun control. "I welcome the debate," he said, "but I
think it's inappropriate when people are still so deeply
mourning."
Hickenlooper said he viewed the tragedy in Aurora as a
"mental illness issue," but said he also invited conversation
about whether "video games, violent movies and also the
availability of lethal tools when people are struck by this
great madness" might contribute to mass shootings.
Colorado, like most of the Mountain West, has a strong gun
culture, with not only hunters and ranchers carrying them around
but also many city dwellers and suburbanites owning firearms.
In the past, Hickenlooper has urged better enforcement of
existing gun laws rather than new restrictions. That calibrated
stance has enabled him to build an image as a moderate.
The Democrat is ardently liberal on some issues; this
spring, he called the Colorado legislature into special session
in an unsuccessful drive to legalize civil unions for same-sex
couples. As mayor of Denver for eight years, Hickenlooper pushed
through tax hikes to build mass transit and fight homelessness.
Yet he has also cultivated a reputation as a pro-business
pragmatist. Earlier this year, he recorded a radio ad for the
Colorado Oil and Gas Association touting the drilling technique
known as hydraulic fracking - to the fury of the environmental
lobby. He has launched an aggressive effort to repeal hundreds
of state regulations that he said burdened businesses.
'NOT PREDICTABLY LIBERAL'
And when the state was facing a huge budget shortfall, he
did not hesitate to propose huge cuts to education and parks - a
move usually avoided by Democrats.
"The governor sometimes goes out of his way to demonstrate
that he's not predictably liberal," said Eric Anderson, a
principal at the Denver communications firm SE2.
Critics say the governor is far more liberal than he seems,
especially when it comes to backing tax hikes.
"He has carved out a little niche as being a quirky,
pro-business Democrat but a lot of that is manufactured," said
Jon Caldara, president of the Independence Institute, a
libertarian think tank in Golden, Colorado.
Yet even political opponents tend to agree that Hickenlooper
is disarmingly likeable.
The governor refuses to wear ties, except on the most solemn
occasions, and seems averse to good haircuts. His wife, author
Helen Thorpe, has affectionately called him "a dork."
Hickenlooper started his career as a geologist for an oil
company but lost the job in the mid-1980s when the industry
crashed. At a loss, he decided to open Colorado's first brew pub
in what was then a rundown warehouse district in Denver. The pub
was a hit, the neighborhood became trendy and Hickenlooper made
millions.
As a politician, he cultivates an image as an affable
goofball.
His first TV ad in his 2010 campaign for governor featured
him stepping into a shower fully clothed. In another spot, he
mocked his city-slicker image, suiting up in rodeo gear because
"everybody tells me I have to ride a horse in a political ad."
Hickenlooper never wears the American flag lapel pin that's
become de rigeur for politicians. A big music fan, he is known
to pop into bars and clubs to hear the latest in punk or rock.
As he attempts to lead his state through the trauma of the
Aurora shootings, Hickenlooper has returned again and again to
the "remarkable" response by police, physicians and other first
responders. He'd like people to remember not just the pain, he
says, but that heroism that he calls it "the miracle in Aurora."
That, too, is vintage Hickenlooper, friends and pundits say.
He relentlessly focuses on the positive - a lesson he says he
learned from his mother. "No matter how tough we thought we had
it," Hickenlooper said, "she told us we had an obligation to
seek joy."
(Reporting By Stephanie Simon in Denver Editing by Jonathan
Weber and Philip Barbara)