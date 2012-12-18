* Connecticut school shooting prompts gun debate
* Republican says willing to take second look at gun rights
* NRA gun lobby breaks silence after shooting
* White House supports assault weapons ban
By Patricia Zengerle and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Dec 18 Republican lawmakers opened
the door on Tuesday to a national debate about gun control
following the Connecticut school massacre, a small sign of
easing in Washington's reluctance to seriously consider new
federal weapons restrictions.
Republican members of the House of Representatives, where
the party holds a majority of seats, discussed the killings in
their weekly closed-door conference meeting and said afterward
there was more willingness now to talk about regulating weapons.
"You are going to have some people who never, never go
there," Representative Steve LaTourette, an Ohio Republican,
told reporters, referring to a small number of Republicans who
will not countenance any talk of gun regulation.
"But yes, I think most Republicans are willing to have a
very, very serious conversation about what this means and taking
a second look at what the Second Amendment (guaranteeing the
right to bear arms) means in the 21st century," he said.
Republicans are traditionally strong gun-rights advocates
and receive far more campaign donations than Democrats from the
powerful National Rifle Association gun lobby, which has opposed
previous attempts at weapons controls.
The NRA was largely silent for the first few days after the
shooting rampage at the Newtown, Connecticut, grade school in
which 26 people, including 20 young children, were slain.
But the group issued a statement on Tuesday saying it had
not commented out of respect for the families and to allow time
for mourning and an investigation. "The NRA is prepared to offer
meaningful contributions to help make sure this never happens
again," it said.
Momentum is growing in Congress for some sort of action,
although the substance remains unclear.
Some Democratic gun-rights advocates, including Senator Joe
Manchin of West Virginia, said on Monday they would now be open
to more regulation of military-style rifles like the one used in
Newtown.
On Tuesday, the White House spelled out some gun control
measures and threw support behind California Democratic Senator
Dianne Feinstein's effort to craft legislation to reinstate an
assault weapons ban. White House spokesman Jay Carney also said
President Barack Obama would back any law to close a loophole
related to gun-show sales.
Senator Frank Lautenberg, a New Jersey Democrat, called on
the Senate on Tuesday to immediately pass his legislation to ban
high-capacity ammunition magazines, which were used in the
attacks in Connecticut as well as mass shootings in Aurora,
Colorado; Oak Creek, Wisconsin; Tucson, Arizona, and at Virginia
Tech, among others.
But any legislation would likely wait until 2013, after
negotiations on how to address the "fiscal cliff" of spending
cuts and tax hikes due to kick in at the beginning of the year.
Still, it is notable that some Republicans may be
reconsidering their positions.
Representative Jack Kingston said the meeting of fellow
House Republicans on Tuesday had focused heavily on the link
between mental illness and mass shootings in the United States.
"Mental health is a huge part of it. No rational person
squeezes the trigger in the face of a 6-year-old," the Georgia
congressman told Reuters.
However, he said the dialogue had changed. "There may be
more support of discussion at this point among the pro-gun
Democrats and Republicans," Kingston said.
U.S. lawmakers have not approved a major new federal gun law
since 1994, and a ban on assault weapons expired in 2004.
NOT LOOKING TO GOVERNMENT
Even as they expressed sorrow over the killings, some
Republicans said they did not think an assault weapons ban - or
any government action - was the answer, noting that Connecticut
is a state with relatively tough gun laws.
"I just don't know what government can do to fix this,"
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters.
"I don't think that (an assault weapons ban) fixes the problem,
because you've got 24 million guns out there already."
He said he thought it would make sense to create a
commission to look at the broader issue of violence in the
United States.
There is also no guarantee of how much Democratic support a
measure would get, despite optimism from California
Representative Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the House, who
said on MSNBC prospects for gun control were better than they
had been in years.
Nevada Democrat Harry Reid, the Senate majority leader, has
been less committal. In 2004, he voted against the extension of
the weapons ban, and the measure died.
On Tuesday, Reid said "every idea" should be on the table
for discussing how to keep children safe, but he declined to
speak specifically about any gun control measure.
"We must engage in a thoughtful debate about how to change
laws and culture that allow violence," he told reporters at the
Capitol.
Senator Susan Collins, a moderate Republican from Maine,
said she was not sure whether members of her party would be open
to restricting the sale of high-capacity ammunition clips or a
ban on assault weapons.
"The conversations that I've had with my Republican
colleagues ... and indeed my Democratic colleagues, have really
not focused on policy changes at this point," she said. "It has
focused on the horrible tragedy that has stunned and shocked all
of us."