UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects day of week)
MERIDEN, Conn., March 28 The gunman who killed 27 people including 20 young children in an attack on a Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school owned several guns in addition to the ones used in the attack and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to court papers released on Thursday.
A police search of the home where gunman Adam Lanza lived with - and killed - his mother Nancy also turned up certificates in each of their names from the National Rifle Association. (Reporting by Mary Ellen Clark, writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources