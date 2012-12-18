BRIEF-GSK announces positive final stage results for two-drug HIV treatment
* Announces detailed positive phase III results for investigational two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and rilpivirine for HIV treatment
Authorities continue to investigate the Dec. 14 massacre in Connecticut in which a heavily armed gunman entered an elementary school and shot and killed 20 children and six adults. The incident, resulting in 28 deaths, including the gunman and his mother, has prompted a fresh debate on U.S. gun control. For full coverage, please double click on the codes in brackets: LATEST NEWS > Newtown students return to classes after school massacre > Cerberus to sell gunmaker Freedom Group after shootings > First funerals for Newtown victims, schools confront tragedy > Obama holds White House talks on how to respond to massacre > Even without Congress, Obama could act to restrict guns > Pro-gun Democrats shift stance on assault weapons, NRA silent > ANALYSIS-inspired Obama wants to target gun violence, but how? > Hollywood quiet so far on gun control after Connecticut > After school shooting, more Americans back tough gun laws > Connecticut governor told parents their children killed > Democrats vow push for gun control measures in US Congress > Newtown residents say "enough is enough" after tragedy > Educators on edge as children go back to school in U.S. > Connecticut survivors to attend school in neighboring town > Connecticut shooter carried hundreds of rounds -police > Pope voices pain over "senseless violence" in Connecticut > Calif. teacher pension reviews private equity gun investment EARLIER STORIES > Gun control movement tries to shed vote-losing reputation > Children in Connecticut rampage, all 6 or 7, shot repeatedly > Connecticut massacre shatters way of life in quiet town > Some Democrats call for gun control after massacre > Obama urges solidarity as America mourns shooting victims > Slain Connecticut principal worked hard to promote school > Tales of heroism emerge from 'evil' school shooting > Young man returns to US elementary school as mass killer > Connecticut school couldn't have prevented shooting -experts > Iran, other countries horrified by Connecticut massacre > Gun rampage in Connecticut: 28 dead, with 20 school children > Tearful Obama calls for action after school shooting > Another school massacre pressures Obama on U.S. gun control FACTBOXES > Profile of weapon used in Connecticut massacre > Identities of Connecticut shooting victims > Major shooting incidents in the United States > Worst shooting incidents globally > U.S. shooting incidents in 2012
LONDON, Feb 14 Tanzanian gold producer Acacia Mining said 2017 production would be lifted 40 percent by a mine life extension at Buzwagi following a strong 2016 when EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled.
PARIS, Feb 14 Michelin said an upturn in mining sector demand for its outsize earthmover tyres will help to increase earnings this year, as the French tyre maker posted a 4.5 percent gain in operating profit for 2016.