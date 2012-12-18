* Obama would back Feinstein legislation
* Would support closing gun show loophole
By Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Dec 18 The White House spelled out
some gun control measures on Tuesday that President Barack Obama
would support in the aftermath of the Connecticut school
massacre, including moves by a Democratic senator to reinstate
an assault weapons ban.
At a memorial service on Sunday, Obama promised to address
gun violence after a shooting rampage at a Connecticut
elementary school that killed 26 people, including 20 children.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama would support
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein's effort to craft legislation to
reinstate an assault weapons ban and would also back any law to
close a loophole related to gun-show sales, he said.
"People have talked about high-capacity gun ammunition
clips, for example, and that is something certainly that he
would be interested in looking at," Carney added.
Obama spoke earlier in the day with Democratic Senator Joe
Manchin of West Virginia, a gun rights advocate who said he
would now be open to more regulation of military-style rifles
like the one used in Newtown, Connecticut, on Friday.
"He is heartened, I should mention, by what we have all
heard from some members of Congress who have been longtime
opponents of gun control measures, common sense gun control
measures like the assault weapons ban and the like," Carney
said.
On Monday, Obama met with senior administration officials
including Vice President Joe Biden, Education Secretary Arne
Duncan, Attorney General Eric Holder, and Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius about the issue.
"It's the beginning of a process where ... we will look for
ways to address this problem in the wake of the tragedy in
Newtown," Carney said.
"It's clear that as a nation we haven't done enough to
address the scourge of gun violence," he said, reiterating that
Obama wanted to move on the issue in the coming weeks.