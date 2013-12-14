(Updates with candle lighting)
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON Dec 14 President Barack Obama marked
the anniversary of the Newtown school shootings on Saturday by
calling for tighter gun control and expanded mental healthcare,
and by lighting 26 candles to commemorate the victims.
"We haven't yet done enough to make our communities and our
country safer," the president said in his weekly address. "We
have to do more to keep dangerous people from getting their
hands on a gun so easily. We have to do more to heal troubled
minds."
Obama did not mention the shooting at a Colorado high school
on Friday where a student armed with a shotgun wounded at least
two classmates before apparently taking his own life.
The president's weekly remarks are recorded in
advance.
At the White House, the president and Michelle Obama lit one
candle for each of the 20 children and six school workers who
died at a Connecticut elementary school a year ago, then stood
and faced the candles with hands clasped in front of them. The
ceremony unfolded in silence.
Despite a concerted push by the president and Vice President
Joe Biden to tighten gun laws, legislation that would have
stiffened background checks for gun sales and banned
rapid-firing "assault" weapons died in Congress in the face of
the powerful gun lobby.
Polls showed that more than 80 percent of Americans
supported expanded background checks, but opponents of the
legislation argued it is essential to hold the line on
protecting Americans' right to keep and bear arms guaranteed
under the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Frustrated on the legislative front, the administration
began taking executive actions aimed at preventing gun violence.
Steps have included making it easier for federal agencies to
share information about people with a history of mental illness
who should be prevented from buying a gun.
State legislatures have been more aggressive in enacting gun
control legislation, but some of those measures have faced a
backlash. Colorado passed gun control measures, then gun rights
activists used recall elections to oust two state senators who
backed them.
The White House on Tuesday proposed spending $130 million to
help teachers and other people who work with youth recognize the
signs of mental illness and help people get treatment, but
Congress has not yet allocated those funds.
So the administration will spend $50 million from its Health
and Human Services budget to help community health centers hire
more mental health professionals and provide more services and
another $50 million from the Agriculture Department budget to
improve mental health facilities in rural areas, the White House
said.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Vicki Allen)