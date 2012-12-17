WASHINGTON Dec 17 The U.S. Congress must
examine what can be done to respond to the Connecticut school
shooting, including possibly new legislation, Senate Majority
Leader Harry Reid said on Monday.
Reid told the Senate he agreed with President Barack Obama
that no one law could erase evil, but added "we need to accept
the reality that we are not doing enough to protect our
citizens."
The remarks were significant coming from Reid, a Democrat
from Nevada who during Obama's first term opposed reviving a ban
on assault weapons.
Reid, speaking on the Senate floor, did not mention specific
potential reforms.
"In the coming days and weeks we'll engage in a meaningful
conversation and thoughtful debate about how to change laws and
culture that allow this violence to continue to grow," Reid
said. H e said "every idea should be on the table" as lawmakers
discuss how to keep America's children safe.
The violence last Friday left dead 20 children and eight
adults in Newtown, Connecticut.