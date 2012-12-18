Dec 18 An elementary school in Newtown,
Connecticut, was put on lockdown on Tuesday, the first day back
at school for most children since the massacre at another grade
school in town.
As funerals continued for victims of Friday's shootings at
Sandy Hook Elementary, local media reported that Head O'Meadow
Elementary School was placed on lockdown and police believed it
would remain shut for the day.
"All I can tell you is we've taken precautionary measures
for all persons involved," a Newtown Police dispatcher told
Reuters.
The lockdown was declared as mourners gathered to say final
goodbyes to some of the 20 children and six adults killed last
week when a gunman opened fired at nearby Sandy Hook. The gunman
killed 28 people in all, including his mother and himself.