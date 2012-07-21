AURORA, Colo., July 21 A controlled explosion
conducted by a police bomb squad defeated trip wires in the
booby-trapped apartment of the man suspected in Friday's mass
shooting at a Denver-area movie theater, local police said
Saturday.
Authorities believe they may now enter James Holmes'
apartment, Aurora Police Sergeant Cassidee Carlson said.
"We have been successful in disabling a second triggering
device," Carlson said. "Although not certain, we are hopeful we
have eliminated the remaining major threats. We will not know
this until we enter the apartment.
"There still remains all kinds of hazards inside the
apartment," Carlson said. "We will remain here for hours to
collect evidence and mitigate those hazards."
(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Eric Beech)