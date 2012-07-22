AUROROA, Colorado, July 21 Authorities have removed all of the explosives from the booby-trapped apartment of a graduate student accused in a shooting rampage at a Denver area showing of the new "Batman" film, a law enforcemenet official said on Saturday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said power had also been restored to the building. ] (Reporting by Chris Francescani; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Dan Burns)