UPDATE 2-British supermarket Asda stems rate of sales decline
* Shares in Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons all lower (Adds detail, Asda CEO, Wal-Mart comment)
AUROROA, Colorado, July 21 Authorities have removed all of the explosives from the booby-trapped apartment of a graduate student accused in a shooting rampage at a Denver area showing of the new "Batman" film, a law enforcemenet official said on Saturday.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said power had also been restored to the building. ] (Reporting by Chris Francescani; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Dan Burns)
* Shares in Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons all lower (Adds detail, Asda CEO, Wal-Mart comment)
Feb 21 Retailer Tiffany & Co on Tuesday said it would appoint three independent directors to its board in a deal with hedge fund JANA Partners LLC, less than three weeks after the luxury jeweler's chief executive stepped down.
Feb 21 Luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co said it would appoint three independent directors to its board in a deal with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.