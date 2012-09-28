By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, Sept 27
DENVER, Sept 27 A theater chain being sued by
three Colorado moviegoers who were hurt when a gunman opened
fire during a July screening of the "Dark Knight Rises" said on
Thursday the lawsuits should be dismissed, court papers show.
James Holmes, a 24-year-old former neuroscience graduate
student at the University of Colorado, has been charged with
murder and attempted murder for the rampage that killed 12
people and wounded 58 others.
Lawyers for Cinemark USA are seeking dismissal of the
lawsuits filed last week in Denver federal court by the victims,
who said the theater had lax security.
"It would be patently unfair, and legally unsound, to impose
on Cinemark, a private business in the entertainment industry,
the duty and burden to have foreseen and prevented the criminal
equivalent of a meteor falling from the sky," the motion said.
Texas-based Cinemark argued that because its
employees did not know the accused shooter and were not trained
in law enforcement or criminal pathology, "the fault here lies
entirely with the killer."
Attorneys for the victims could not immediately be reached
for comment.
The three victims said in their lawsuit the theater should
have had more security in place because it was aware of previous
crimes in or near the theater, including "assaults and
robberies" and at least one gang shooting.
Cinemark disputed the assertion about a previous gang
shooting, but noted that even if true, "such an event would be
insufficient to make a madman's mass murder foreseeable."