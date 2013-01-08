* 13-year-old pleads for help for two cousins
* Dispatcher sought to tell her how to administer CPR
By Keith Coffman
CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan 8 A 13-year-old girl
caught in last summer's shooting rampage at a Colorado movie
theater was heard frantically pleading for help in a tape of her
emergency 911 call played in court on Tuesday.
In it, the girl could be heard desperately telling an
emergency dispatcher that her 6-year-old cousin, Veronica
Moser-Sullivan, and Veronica's pregnant mother, Ashley Moser,
had been struck by gunfire. Veronica was the youngest of the 12
people killed in the attack.
"My two cousins have been shot," she cries, as the
dispatcher tries in vain to instruct the girl, whose name was
not given, on how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
The recording was one of two 911 calls played in court
during the second day of a preliminary hearing for the accused
gunman, James Holmes, in which prosecutors are seeking to
convince a judge they have enough evidence to put him on trial.
The onetime University of Colorado neuroscience doctoral
student is charged with 24 counts of first-degree murder and 116
counts of attempted murder stemming from the July 20 shooting
rampage at a midnight screening of the Batman film "The Dark
Knight Rises," in Aurora, Colorado.
In addition to the 12 dead, 58 others were wounded.
Prosecutors charged Holmes with two counts for each shooting
victim - one for commission of the crime "after deliberation"
and another for "malice manifesting extreme indifference to
human life."
Prosecutors have yet to decide whether the seek the death
penalty, though the charges make Holmes eligible for it.
During Monday's testimony, police officers and investigators
outlined in graphic detail the shooting and its immediate
aftermath.
Police say Holmes, who bought his movie ticket 12 days in
advance, left the screening a few minutes after it started and
re-entered Theater 9 at the Century 16 multiplex a short time
later dressed in tactical body armor, a gas mask and helmet.
Armed with a semi-automatic rifle, shotgun and pistol,
police say, he then lobbed a tear gas cannister into the
auditorium and sprayed the audience with bullets.
Later, in the parking lot, he surrendered without a struggle
to the first police officers arriving on the scene and alerted
them that his apartment had been booby-trapped with explosives.
Police had described on Monday encountering a nightmarish,
bloody scene inside the darkened theater, where dozens of
victims lay sprawled across the auditorium as the Batman film
continued to play and emergency-alarm strobe lights flashed.
One officer choked up with emotion as he recounted hunching
over the lifeless body of Veronica Moser-Sullivan trying to find
her pulse. Her mother survived but was left paralyzed from the
waist down and suffered a miscarriage after the shooting.
The call from their cousin was made from inside the theater
moments after the massacre.
A second call played in court by police detective Randy
Hansen was placed during the shooting. In that tape, lasting 27
seconds, the distinct pop-pop-pop sound of 30 gunshots can be
heard, though no voices are discernible.