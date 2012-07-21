By Mary Slosson and Keith Coffman
AURORA, Colo., July 21 Police probing a Colorado
shooting rampage prepared on Saturday to send in a robot to
detonate what they called a sophisticated booby-trap in the
apartment of a man accused of killing 12 people at a screening
of the new "Batman" film.
James Eagan Holmes, 24, is accused of storming into a
theater in a suburban Denver multiplex just after midnight on
Friday clad head-to-toe in black body armor and a gas mask and
tossing smoke bombs into the audience before shooting seemingly
at random.
The graduate student, who authorities said had dyed his hair
red and called himself "The Joker" in a reference to Batman's
comic-book nemesis, was taken into custody outside the theater
minutes after the attack.
Police later found a set of explosives at his home following
his arrest after the shooting at a showing of "The Dark Knight
Rises" in Aurora and have been unable to enter.
The massacre stunned Aurora and much of the nation, evoking
memories of the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in
Littleton, 17 miles (27 km) from Aurora, where two students
opened fire and killed 12 students and a teacher.
It also resonated in the U.S. presidential race as both
President Barack Obama and his Republican rival, Mitt Romney,
toned down their campaigns, pulled their ads from Colorado and
dedicated their scheduled events to the victims on Friday.
Chris Henderson, Aurora's deputy fire chief, said Holmes'
living room was found crisscrossed with trip wires connected to
what appeared to be plastic bottles containing an unknown
liquid.
A law enforcement source told Reuters the suspect had also
set a timer to turn on loud music in his apartment - playing the
same song over and over again - apparently in an attempt to
prompt a complaint and lure police into a trap.
"If he was shot and killed, it is without a doubt that these
... booby traps were there to murder and inflict casualties upon
first responders," the source said.
Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates said authorities had
determined that the apartment was too dangerous for officers to
enter and would send a robot in on Saturday to detonate the
explosives after consulting with federal authorities.
'SOCIALLY AWKWARD'
With Holmes in jail and awaiting an initial court
appearance on Monday morning, police have declined to reveal
what he has told investigators and would not discuss possible
motives for the shooting rampage.
Meanwhile little has surfaced from the suspect's past to
suggest he was capable of such violence.
Raised in a middle-class San Diego neighborhood, he earned a
degree in neuroscience from the University of California at
Riverside before seeking his graduate degree from the University
of Colorado.
Holmes was described by acquaintances as bright but was in
the process of dropping out of his graduate program at the time
of the shooting, according to the university.
Billy Kromka, a pre-med student who worked alongside Holmes
in a neuroscience research lab last year, said he was astonished
when he saw a picture of the accused gunman.
"He basically was socially awkward but not to the degree
that would warrant suspicion of mass murder or any atrocity of
this magnitude," Kromka told Reuters in an interview. "I did not
see any behavior he exhibited that indicated he would be capable
of an atrocity of a magnitude like this."
Kromka, 19, said he knew Holmes to sometimes play video
games in the lab when he was supposed to be working and said he
seemed to be influenced by movies and the media.
Witnesses at the movie theater told of a horrific scene,
with dazed victims bleeding from bullet wounds, spitting up
blood and crying for help. Among those taken to hospitals as a
precaution was a months-old baby boy.
Confusion reigned as shooting broke out during an action
scene in the summer blockbuster. The suspect may have blended in
with other moviegoers who wore costumes as heroes and villains,
and some witnesses said they believed at first that his
appearance was a theatrical enhancement to the film.
The gunman was armed with an AR-15 assault rifle, a 12-gauge
shotgun and a Glock .40 caliber handgun, Oates said. Police
found an additional Glock .40 caliber handgun in his car, parked
just outside the theater's rear emergency exit, Oates said.
He was dressed entirely in black with a gas mask, ballistic
helmet, tactical ballistic vest, throat guard, leggings and
crotch guard, Oates said, adding that Holmes had purchased the
weapons legally at three local gun stores in the last 60 days
and had bought 6,000 rounds of ammunition.
Among the dead identified on Friday were Jessica Ghawi, an
aspiring sportscaster from Texas who narrowly missed being on
the scene of another shooting rampage months earlier in Toronto.
Family members of 27-year-old Alex Sullivan told local NBC
affiliate, 9NEWS, that he was among those killed. The Los
Angeles Times reported that 23-year-old Micayla Medek also died
in the attack, citing family members.
(Additional reporting by Cynthia Johnston, Tim Gaynor,
Stephanie Simon, Marty Graham and Dan Whitcomb; Writing by Dan
Whitcomb; Editing by Louise Ireland and Cynthia Johnston)