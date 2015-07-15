DENVER, July 15 Jurors in Colorado's movie massacre trial began deliberating on Wednesday on the fate of gunman James Holmes, who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to multiple counts of murder and attempted murder stemming from the July 2012 rampage.

Holmes, a 27-year-old former neuroscience graduate student from California, could face the death penalty if he is convicted of opening fire inside a midnight premiere of a Batman movie at a Denver area multiplex, killing 12 people and wounding 70. (Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)