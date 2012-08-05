* Media companies file motion for access
* Judge must weigh competing interests
* Families' concerns over crime scene photos
By Andrew Longstreth
Aug 5 The proceedings against accused Colorado
shooter James Holmes will run into a tough question this week,
one faced in many high-profile criminal cases: How do you
balance the defendant's right to a fair trial with the public's
right to know?
Holmes is accused of killing 12 people and wounding 58
others at a midnight screening of "The Dark Knight Rises" movie
in a Denver suburb last month in one of the worst outbursts of
U.S. gun violence in recent years. He is charged with 24 counts
of first-degree murder and 116 counts of attempted murder.
In most court cases, documents are available to the public,
but Judge William Sylvester sealed the Holmes case on July 20 at
the request of prosecutors. Major media organizations have asked
the judge to unseal the documents, citing the public's right of
access.
Sylvester has set a hearing for Thursday to decide whether
to do so. He has asked prosecutors to respond to the motion by
Monday and Holmes's lawyers by Thursday, according to an
attorney for the media companies.
Among the documents the media want to see are affidavits
that law enforcement officers would have filed before arresting
Holmes, which would show why the officers thought that Holmes
was the shooter.
The media companies also want to see the prosecutors' motion
to seal the case, other motions that have been referenced in
court, plus two defense motions "that we don't know what they
are about at all," a lawyer for the media companies, Steven
Zansberg of Levine Sullivan Koch & Schulz, said in an email.
It is unclear whether prosecutors or Holmes' attorney will
oppose the media's request.
In similar cases, the government often raises concerns that
making certain documents public would jeopardize an ongoing
investigation. Defendants, meanwhile, often raise privacy
concerns and the fear that pretrial publicity would jeopardize
their right to a fair trial. Judges may also lean toward sealing
such cases out of respect for victims and their families.
A representative of Arapahoe County District Attorney Carol
Chambers said her office is not commenting on the case. Douglas
Wilson, a court-appointed attorney for Holmes, did not return a
call seeking comment.
PUBLIC'S RIGHT OF ACCESS
In their motion, the media companies argued that Sylvester's
order "violates the public's constitutional right of access to
the records of criminal prosecutions, and undermines our
nation's firm commitment to the transparency and public
accountability of the criminal justice system."
The outlets that filed the motion include The Associated
Press, ABC Inc, Bloomberg LP, The Denver Post, and The New York
Times Co. Thomson Reuters was not part of the motion.
The media companies cited a Colorado Supreme Court case that
adopted American Bar Association standards governing public
access to criminal court records.
Under those standards, the media companies argued, public
access can only be denied when there is a "clear and present
danger to the administration of justice, or to some equally
compelling governmental interest, and no alternative exists to
adequately protect that interest."
It is up to Sylvester to weigh the competing interests. But
law and precedent require that judges start with the presumption
that all court records should be open to the public, according
to experts.
"You don't have a presumption of sealing," said Jonathan
Sherman, an attorney at the law firm Boies, Schiller & Flexner
who has worked for media companies. "You have a presumption of
openness."
In addition to sealing court records, Sylvester also sealed
the court docket, which lists what documents have been filed in
connection to the case. "We don't know how many other documents
are in the court file because there is no public docket," said
Zansberg, the attorney for the media companies.
Legal experts said the move is highly unusual.
"You can't even see the progress of the case and make an
assessment of what should be unsealed," said Thomas Julin, an
attorney at the law firm Hunton & Williams who has represented
media companies in disputes over access to court records.
The media has recently been successful in getting some
documents unsealed in the case of Jared Loughner, who was
charged last year in a deadly shooting spree that gravely
wounded Representative Gabrielle Giffords.
As the Holmes case gets further under way, there may be
other parties who express concerns over what is sealed. Julin of
Hunton & Williams said attorneys representing victims of the
families may insist that certain photographs from the crime
scene not be released.
The issue was raised in the death penalty phase of Danny
Rolling, who admitted to killing five students in Gainesville,
Florida, in 1990. In that case, Julin represented Florida media
outlets that opposed a motion by prosecutors to keep pictures
and videos from the murder scene under seal. The government
request was supported by the parents and siblings of the murder
victims, who said their privacy would be violated by the
disclosure of the photographs.
A compromise was reached that allowed reporters and the
public to review the material in the presence a court clerk but
prohibited them from reproducing the material.
"Some, including the trial judge, thought that having the
right to see the photographs was cathartic for the community,"
Julin said.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Eddie Evans and
Cynthia Johnston; Desking by Cynthia Osterman)