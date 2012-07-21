AURORA, Colo., July 21 The 24-year-old graduate
student accused of killing 12 people in a shooting rampage at a
Denver-area screening of the new "Batman" film was being held in
solitary confinement for his own protection from other inmates,
authorities said on Saturday.
"We typically do this in high-profile cases," Arapahoe
County Sheriff Grayson Robinson told Reuters. "It has nothing to
do with any specific threat."
Robinson said Holmes would be represented at his initial
court appearance on Monday by James O'Connor, head of the
Arapahoe County public defender's office.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman and Mary Slosson; Writing by Dan
Whitcomb; Editing by Peter Cooney)