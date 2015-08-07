CENTENNIAL, Colo Aug 7 The jury in the Colorado movie massacre trial has reached a verdict in the death penalty phase of the proceedings against convicted gunman James Holmes, a court spokesman said on Friday.

The panel of nine women and three men has been deliberating since late Thursday afternoon on whether the 27-year-old Holmes should be executed or serve life in prison without parole.

The court spokesman said the verdict forms had been completed and Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour would take the bench at 5 p.m. local time (1900 ET).

The panel previously found him guilty of killing 12 people and wounding 70 at a midnight screening of a Batman film in the Denver suburb of Aurora on July 20, 2012.