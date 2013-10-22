Oct 21 A man who wanted his money back after paying to enter a Las Vegas nightclub shot three people, killing one, when the club management refused to make a refund, police said on Monday.

The suspect, later identified as Benjamin Frazier, 41, was wounded when several patrons and club employees wrestled him to the ground during a resulting melee, police said.

He was hospitalized early on Monday but will be taken into custody as soon as he is released, said Jose Hernandez, an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

"Right now he is facing several charges, including murder," said Hernandez.

The incident began at about 5:30 a.m. when Frazier entered an after-hours club at the Bally's resort on the Las Vegas strip. After initially hesitating over whether to pay the cover charge required for entry, he did pay and entered the club, but quickly became dissatisfied and asked for a refund, police said.

An argument ensued and Frazier pulled out a handgun and began shooting. A club manager, a club security officer and a club patron who tried to tackle him to the ground were all shot.

Hernandez said one of the three men who was shot died after being taken to the hospital.