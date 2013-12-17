(Adds hospital statement)
Dec 17 At least one person was dead and another
was wounded after a gunman opened fire at a hospital in Reno,
Nevada, local media reported on Tuesday.
The shooter was believed dead and a second person was wounded
and in surgery, the Reno Gazette Journal reported, citing Reno
Police Department Deputy Chief Tom Robinson.
Gunfire broke out at the Renown Regional Medical Center
around 2:15 p.m. Pacific time, KOLO 8 television reported.
"There was a shooting at Renown. We are working with the
police; the area is secured, and that is all the information
that we have at this time," Renown Health spokeswoman Angela
Rambo said on the telephone.
Rambo said the incident occurred at the Center for Advanced
Medicine B, an office building attached to the hospital.
She said she was unable to give any further details.
(Reporting by Tim Gaynor, Curtis Skinner and Elizabeth Dilts;
editing by Daniel Trotta and Gunna Dickson)