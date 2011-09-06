* Suspected gunman not expected to live

* Victims found in parking lot as well as inside

By Steve Keegan

CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept 6 A man opened fire at an IHOP restaurant on Tuesday, killing three people and wounding at least six others before shooting himself authorities said.

Two of those killed and three of those wounded at the pancake house were Nevada National Guard members in uniform, authorities said.

The shooting suspect, who police initially said was dead at the scene, was alive but on life support at a hospital and not expected to survive, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told reporters at a news conference.

Several of the wounded were undergoing surgery at two hospitals.

Officers who responded to reports of a man with a gun at the restaurant arrived at about 9 a.m. time to find victims shot in the parking lot, Carson City Sheriff's spokesman Commander Jack Freer told Reuters.

He said more victims were discovered inside the restaurant, which is part of the International House of Pancakes group owned by DineEquity Inc (DIN.N).

"The suspect was found down with a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Freer said.

Gary Gamba, general sales manager at Michael Hohl Motors, which is across the street from the IHOP, heard the shooting start.

"We just heard basically a string of gunshots, probably five to seven back to back ... and then there was probably (a) 30-second delay, then an automatic weapon fired, probably 20 to 30 shots," he said.

Gamba said smoke could be seen from the weapons and several minutes later police and ambulances began to arrive.

"We saw life-flights come in, two or three helicopters," he said.

Fran Hunter, who works at Sierra Le Bone, a pet shop near the IHOP, was having breakfast at Casino Fandango across the street when the shooting occurred, and was so shaken she returned to her own business and locked the doors.

"I thought, if I don't recognize anyone, I'm not opening the doors," said Hunter, 64. "I can't believe this is happening here ... You read about this happening in big cities but not in our little town." (Additional reporting by Timothy Pratt; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Jerry Norton and Bill Trott)