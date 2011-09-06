* Suspected gunman not expected to live
* Victims found in parking lot as well as inside
By Steve Keegan
CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept 6 A man opened fire at
an IHOP restaurant on Tuesday, killing three people and
wounding at least six others before shooting himself
authorities said.
Two of those killed and three of those wounded at the
pancake house were Nevada National Guard members in uniform,
authorities said.
The shooting suspect, who police initially said was dead at
the scene, was alive but on life support at a hospital and not
expected to survive, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told
reporters at a news conference.
Several of the wounded were undergoing surgery at two
hospitals.
Officers who responded to reports of a man with a gun at
the restaurant arrived at about 9 a.m. time to find victims
shot in the parking lot, Carson City Sheriff's spokesman
Commander Jack Freer told Reuters.
He said more victims were discovered inside the restaurant,
which is part of the International House of Pancakes group
owned by DineEquity Inc (DIN.N).
"The suspect was found down with a self-inflicted gunshot
wound," Freer said.
Gary Gamba, general sales manager at Michael Hohl Motors,
which is across the street from the IHOP, heard the shooting
start.
"We just heard basically a string of gunshots, probably
five to seven back to back ... and then there was probably (a)
30-second delay, then an automatic weapon fired, probably 20 to
30 shots," he said.
Gamba said smoke could be seen from the weapons and several
minutes later police and ambulances began to arrive.
"We saw life-flights come in, two or three helicopters," he
said.
Fran Hunter, who works at Sierra Le Bone, a pet shop near
the IHOP, was having breakfast at Casino Fandango across the
street when the shooting occurred, and was so shaken she
returned to her own business and locked the doors.
"I thought, if I don't recognize anyone, I'm not opening
the doors," said Hunter, 64. "I can't believe this is happening
here ... You read about this happening in big cities but not in
our little town."
(Additional reporting by Timothy Pratt; Writing by Dan
Whitcomb; Editing by Jerry Norton and Bill Trott)