UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 Gunfire was reported at a New Jersey shopping mall on Monday evening shortly before closing time, with witnesses reporting hearing multiple shots fired seconds apart, CNN reported.
Citing witnesses, the cable news network said that police were responding. Images from the mall showed a heavy police presence outside the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus.
Paramus police could not immediately confirm the reports. (Reporting by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources