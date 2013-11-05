By Barbara Goldberg
PARAMUS, N.J. Nov 4 A gunman opened fire in a
crowded New Jersey mall late on Monday before killing himself,
officials said, sparking a mass evacuation of the complex by
police who did not realise he was dead for several hours.
The man shot at least six rounds from a modified rifle
seemingly at random and without hitting anyone, before turning
the gun on himself in a back area of the mall, Bergen County
Prosecutor John Molinelli told a news conference early on
Tuesday.
Authorities named the dead man as 20-year-old Richard Shoop
and said he had a history of drug abuse. Officials found his
body in the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus at around
3:20 a.m. local time (0820 GMT).
Police backed by dozens of cruisers had earlier evacuated
thousands of people from the mall and launched a manhunt after
shoppers reported hearing gunshots sometime after 9 p.m, said
Chief of Staff at Bergen County Jeanne Baratta.
Najee Waters, 19, of East Rutherford, New Jersey, was at his
sales job at an H&M clothing store when he heard what sounded
like two shots ring out.
"It was frantic. Absolutely chaos," said Waters, who
followed a practiced store emergency plan and rushed to a break
room at the back of the store, where about a dozen workers
gathered before dashing out to the parking lot. About 25
customers were in the store at the time.
The shooting occurred two months after a group of al
Qaeda-linked militants launched an attack on a mall in Nairobi
that killed 67 people.
The Garden State Plaza mall, owned by Australia's Westfield
Group, is one of five large malls in Paramus, located
about 20 miles northwest of New York City and known as a key
destination for shoppers.