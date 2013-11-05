By Barbara Goldberg
| PARAMUS, N.J.
PARAMUS, N.J. Nov 5 A gunman opened fire in a
crowded New Jersey mall late on Monday before killing himself,
officials said, sparking a mass evacuation of the complex by
police who did not realize he was dead for several hours.
Richard Shoop, 20, shot at least six rounds from a modified
rifle seemingly at random and without hitting anyone, before
turning the gun on himself in a back area of the mall, Bergen
County Prosecutor John Molinelli told a news conference early on
Tuesday.
Authorities said Shoop had a history of drug abuse and drug
dealing, "which may very well have been the reason why he
ultimately chose to do what he did last night," Molinelli said
on ABC-TV's "Good Morning America" program.
Officials found Shoop's body in the Westfield Garden State
Plaza in Paramus at about 3:20 a.m. EST (0820 GMT).
Molinelli said it appeared Shoop went into the mall with the
intention of committing suicide, not to hurt others.
"He left a note," Molinelli said. "It's a bit ambiguous. I'm
hesitant to say it's a suicide note. It does express that an end
is coming. It could have been prison. It could have been what he
did last night."
Shoop used a rifle that had been modified to look like an
AK-47 and that he had stolen from his brother, who owned it
legally, Molinelli said.
Police had evacuated thousands of people from the mall and
launched a manhunt after shoppers reported hearing gunshots
sometime after 9 p.m EST, said Jeanne Baratta, chief of staff
for Bergen County.
Najee Waters, 19, of East Rutherford, New Jersey, was at his
sales job at an H&M clothing store when he heard what sounded
like two shots ring out.
"It was frantic. Absolutely chaos," said Waters, who
followed a practiced store emergency plan and rushed to a break
room at the back of the store, where about a dozen workers
gathered before dashing out to the parking lot. About 25
customers were in the store at the time.
The Garden State Plaza mall, owned by Australia's Westfield
Group, is one of five large malls in Paramus, located
about 20 miles northwest of New York City and known as a key
destination for shoppers.
Two months ago, a group of al Qaeda-linked militants
launched an attack on a mall in Nairobi, Kenya, that killed 67
people.