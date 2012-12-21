By Steve Holland
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 21 President Barack Obama urged
Americans on Friday to keep up the pressure on lawmakers to
tighten gun regulations as a result of the mass shooting of 26
people in Newtown, Connecticut, a week ago.
Obama issued a videotaped response to the several hundred
thousand people who have signed a petition posted on the White
House website calling for toughened gun laws in response to the
shooting, in which 20 school children and six adults were killed
at a Newtown school.
"I need your help," Obama said in the video. "If we're going
to succeed, it's going to take a sustained effort from mothers
and fathers, daughters and sons, law enforcement and responsible
gun owners, organizing, speaking up, calling their members of
Congress as many times as it takes, standing up and saying
'Enough' on behalf of all our kids."
Obama has called for Congress to approve a ban on the sale
in the United States of military-style assault weapons, a ban on
the sale of high-capacity ammunition clips, and to ensure
everyone gets a background check before they buy a gun, even if
the purchase takes place at an open-air gun show currently
exempt from such requirements.
For years Americans have been reluctant to impose greater
restrictions on gun purchases, but the Newtown shooting has
changed many minds and Obama is seeking to take advantage of the
shift in attitude.
He has directed Vice President Joe Biden and a team of
Cabinet officials to offer concrete proposals by next month on
how to tighten gun laws and improve Americans' access to mental
healthcare, strengthen school safety and address a culture that
glorifies guns and violence.
Obama said he would push for these proposals early next
year.
"You've started something and now I ask you to keep at it,"
he said.