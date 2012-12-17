NEWTOWN, Conn. Dec 16 President Barack Obama,
speaking at a memorial service for the victims of a mass
shooting at a Connecticut elementary school, said on Sunday the
United States was not doing enough to protect its children and
pledged in coming weeks to launch an effort to reduce violence
in the country.
"We can't tolerate this anymore. These tragedies must end.
And to end them we must change," Obama said at a somber
interfaith service.
"In the coming weeks I'll use whatever power this office
holds to engage my fellow citizens from law enforcement to
mental health professionals to parents and educators in an
effort aimed at preventing more tragedies like this," he said.
"Because what choice do we have? We can't accept events like
this as routine."
Members of the audience wept when the president read the
names of the 20 children and six adults who were shot at Sandy
Hook Elementary school on Friday.