OKLAHOMA CITY An Oklahoma man who shot his wife in the head on a residential street was then killed by a neighbor as he approached the neighbor's house, police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore said on Monday.

The woman was in serious condition at an area hospital with a gunshot wound suffered at close range. None of those involved in the Sunday night incident have been identified, police said.

"A witness called police saying that someone had just shot their wife in the middle of the street and that he was trying to get into the house across the street," said Moore Police Sergeant Jeremy Lewis.

The homeowner heard the shots and grabbed a firearm. As the man attempted to enter the home, he killed the suspect, police said.

