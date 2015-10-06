A suspect is in custody after reports of a person with a weapon put the Community College of Philadelphia on lockdown on Tuesday morning, police said.

No shots were fired and there were no reports of any injuries, said Tanya Little, a spokeswoman for the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police made a sweep of all campus buildings as they continued to search for a gun while the entire campus remained under lockdown.

The FBI had warned colleges and universities on Sunday about a recent social media post threatening violence on Monday at a Philadelphia college or university.

The FBI said other parts of the country faced similar social media threats after the mass shooting that left 10 people dead at a community college in Oregon on Thursday.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey told reporters that Tuesday's incident didn’t seem to be related to Monday’s threat or to the Oregon shooting.

The incident appeared to be a disagreement between two people, Ramsey said, adding that a student was threatened and made a complaint.

The Community College of Philadelphia, the largest public institution of higher education in Philadelphia, has about 15,000 full-time students.

