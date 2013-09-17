BRIEF-Fortune Brands announces $300 million share repurchase authorization
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Aaron Alexis, the 34-year-old suspect in Monday's shooting rampage at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington, was an employee of a company called "The Experts," a subcontractor for an HP Enterprise Services military contract, Hewlett-Packard said.
HP said the contract was "to refresh equipment used on the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI) network."
"HP is cooperating fully with law enforcement as requested," Michael Thacker, director of corporate media relations for Hewlett-Packard, said in a statement.
* Walker & Dunlop Inc - Warren's election expands board to eight directors
* Qtrly total revenues of $33.8 million, compared to $41.1 million in prior year period, down 17.6%