June 23 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday urged all businesses to stop selling products with Confederate flag images on them, after Wal-Mart Stores Inc and other retailers said they would pull such items.

The businesses acted after last week's attack on worshippers at a black church in Charleston. South Carolina leaders, including the governor, have called for a Confederate battle flag to be removed from the State House grounds. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)