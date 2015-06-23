UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday urged all businesses to stop selling products with Confederate flag images on them, after Wal-Mart Stores Inc and other retailers said they would pull such items.
The businesses acted after last week's attack on worshippers at a black church in Charleston. South Carolina leaders, including the governor, have called for a Confederate battle flag to be removed from the State House grounds. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources