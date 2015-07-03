July 3 Golfer Bubba Watson says he will paint a
U.S. flag over the contentious Confederate battle banner on his
"General Lee" Dodge Charger from the hit 1980s TV show "The
Dukes of Hazzard".
Watson, a two-time Masters champion who is ranked third in
the world, made the announcement on Thursday on Twitter.
"All men are created equal," he wrote. "I believe that, so I
will be painting the American flag over the roof of the General
Lee #USA."
"Dukes of Hazzard" ran from 1979 to 1985 on the CBS network
in the United States and centered on the fictional Duke family,
who lived in rural Georgia. An orange 1969 Dodge Charger bearing
a Confederate flag design on the roof and nicknamed "General
Lee" was regularly featured in the show.
Watson bought the car in 2012 for $110,000, saying he was a
fan of the car and the TV show, but not the flag, Golf Digest
reported.
There has been growing criticism of the flag from the
1861-65 U.S. Civil War after the shooting of nine black
churchgoers in South Carolina last month.
The man arrested in the shooting, Dylann Roof, is a
21-year-old white man who had posed with a Confederate battle
flag in photos posted on a website that displayed a racist
manifesto attributed to him.
Viacom Inc's satellite-TV channel TV Land said on
Wednesday that it was no longer showing reruns of "The Dukes of
Hazzard".
Owners of 30 tracks that host NASCAR auto-racing events
issued a joint statement on Thursday asking fans not to display
the flag at their facilities.
Watson was playing the Greenbriar Classic in White Sulphur
Springs, West Virginia, on Friday, and was not available for
comment.
(Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Ian
Simpson; and Peter Galloway)