* Retailers including Amazon and Wal-Mart stop selling flag
* Hundreds chant "Take it down" as lawmakers vote to open
debate
* Calls for Mississippi to remove Confederate symbol from
its flag
* Virginia stops allowing rebel flag on license plates
(Adds second flagmaker halting production of Confederate
emblem, Georgia to reconsider license plate design)
By Harriet McLeod
COLUMBIA, S.C., June 23 An initiative to remove
the Confederate flag from the South Carolina State House grounds
picked up steam on Tuesday, a week after the massacre of nine
black church members, and criticism over the emblem long
associated with slavery spread to other U.S. southern states.
U.S. retailers joined lawmakers in distancing themselves
from the banner, with industry leaders Amazon.com Inc
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc pulling the images of the rebel
flag from their stores and websites, joining Google Inc
, Sears Holdings Corp and eBay Inc
.
The Civil War-era flag of the South's pro-slavery
Confederacy has become a lightning rod for outrage over the
shootings in Charleston, South Carolina, which authorities say
was motivated by racial hatred.
In Columbia, the capital of South Carolina, hundreds of
people chanted "Take it down," while state lawmakers voted on
Tuesday to open debate on removing the Confederate flag from the
State House grounds.
Dylann Roof, a 21-year-old white man charged with nine
counts of murder for the shooting at the church last Wednesday,
had posed with a Confederate flag in photos posted online with a
racist manifesto.
'TO FOSTER RACIAL UNITY'
Just hours after politicians in several southern states
began calling for the removal of the Confederate flag on Monday,
some of the nation's largest retailers announced they were
halting sales of related merchandise.
Prominent U.S. flag makers said on Tuesday they would stop
manufacturing and selling Confederate flags.
"We hope that this decision will show our support for those
affected by the recent events in Charleston and, in some small
way, help to foster racial unity and tolerance in our country,"
the Pennsylvania-based Valley Forge Flag company said in a
statement.
The debate over the rebel flag spread to other southern
states on Tuesday.
In Mississippi, the state which still most prominently
incorporates the "Stars and Bars" in its flag, Speaker of the
House Philip Gunn became the first Republican in state history
to publicly support a flag change when he called the Confederate
emblem "a point of offense that needs to be removed."
Virginia, which was also part of the Confederacy, will no
longer allow special vehicle license plates for the Sons of
Confederate Veterans group that feature the flag, Governor Terry
McAuliffe said on Tuesday. Georgia's governor said he would seek
to redesign a similar license plate in his state.
Opponents of the flag consider it an emblem of slavery,
racism and U.S. xenophobia. Supporters say it represents the
South's heritage and culture, as well as a memorial to
Confederate casualties during the 1861-65 Civil War.
MORE COMPLEX ISSUE, CRITICS SAY
Critics said the Confederate flag, while powerful in its
symbolism, was perhaps a far simpler matter to address than the
far more complex U.S. issues of racism, discrimination against
African Americans and inequality.
As the Confederate flag fluttered only yards away on the
grounds of the South Carolina State House, a crowd of about
1,000 listened to politicians and civil rights leaders voice
their support for taking down the battle flag.
"Anyone who gets in front of this train is going to get run
over," said Leon Howard, a state legislator, referring to the
political momentum gathering behind the initiative.
Until recently Republican Governor Nikki Haley of South
Carolina had been unwilling to discuss the flag.
"The change in opinion in the last day or two is like
nothing I have ever seen. It's been a tidal wave," said College
of Charleston political science professor Gibbs Knotts.
The crowd heard prayers offered in the memory of State
Senator Clementa Pinckney, a longtime advocate of the flag's
removal. Pinckney, pastor of the Charleston church, was one of
the shooting victims. President Barack Obama will attend his
funeral on Friday.
The Confederate flag controversy is the latest flashpoint in
a year of intense debate over U.S. race relations, sparked by
the killings of unarmed black men by police officers in
Ferguson, Missouri; New York City; and Baltimore. The outcry has
spawned a reinvigorated civil rights movement under the "Black
Lives Matter" banner.
Governor Haley threw her support behind removing the flag on
Monday. She called on lawmakers, whose legislative year wraps up
this week, to address the issue over the summer and said she
would order a special session if they did not.
It would take a two-thirds majority vote by both chambers of
the legislature to undo the state law that requires the flag to
fly at a memorial to Confederate soldiers on the State House
grounds.
That law was the result of a 2000 compromise that removed it
from atop the State House, where it was first put up a half
century ago at the peak of resistance to federal efforts to end
segregation in the South.
(Additional reporting by Emily Le Coz in Jackson, Mississippi
and David Adams in Miami; Writing by Frank McGurty and Howard
Goller; Editing by James Dalgleish and Lisa Shumaker)