June 22 Wal-Mart Stores, the world's largest retailer, says it has removed all products promoting the Confederate flag from its stores.

"We never want to offend anyone with the products that we offer. We have taken steps to remove all items promoting the confederate flag from our assortment - whether in our stores or on our website," spokesman Brian Nick said in a statement.

