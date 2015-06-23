SAN FRANCISCO, June 23 EBay Inc said on Tuesday it will ban Confederate flags and related items containing the flag's image from its website calling the flag a "symbol of divisiveness and racism."

eBay's decision comes after Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Sears Holdings Corp said they would stop selling products bearing the Confederate flag on Monday, a week after a white gunman shot nine dead at a historically black South Carolina church. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by David Gregorio)