AURORA, Colo., July 21 The man accused in a
shooting rampage at a Denver-area premiere of the new "Batman"
film received a high volume of deliveries to his work and home
over the past four months, police said on Saturday, parcels they
believe contained ammunition and possibly bomb-making materials.
Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates revealed the shipments as
local and federal authorities worked to make safe the apartment
of 24-year-old James Holmes, which was found booby-trapped with
sophisticated explosives following the massacre on Friday at a
multiplex theater several miles away.
Oates said residents of nearby buildings who were evacuated
following the discovery would likely be allowed to return home
later on Saturday night.
(Editing by Peter Cooney)