SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept 9 A San Antonio, Texas, police officer was shot and portions of busy Interstate 35 were closed northeast of downtown on Monday as police engaged in a standoff with an armed man in a motel.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a statement the officer was shot in the head and is expected to survive.

Sergeant Javier Salazar said the wounded officer, an eight-year veteran, was dealing with an argument between a man and a woman inside a Super 8 motel room when gunfire erupted just before 8 a.m. local time.

The suspect, a man in his late 30s, "shot through the door and the officer was struck in the head," McManus said. Elevated lanes of I-35 were closed because they are within range of the window of the room.

Salazar said the man and the woman were apparently still inside a room at the motel. Police said they have made contact with the man.

Police snipers are on the scene, along with SWAT team units and police helicopters. (Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Editing by Mary Wisniewski, Greg McCune and Maureen Bavdek)