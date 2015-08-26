WASHINGTON Aug 26 Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said the suspected shooter of two television journalists on air Wednesday morning has been identified and appears to be a disgruntled former employee from the station, local media reported.

The suspect is being pursued, a CBS News affiliate in Richmond, Virginia, and Washington-based WTOP radio said. WTVR, the CBS station, said the suspect was in a vehicle being chased by police. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Emily Stephenson)