Aug 26 The suspect in the on-air shooting deaths of two Virginia journalists on Wednesday has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton said.

He told a news conference that the suspect, Vester Flanagan, 41, had died at Inova Fairfax hospital in northern Virginia. Overton had no motive for the shootings of the reporters from Roanoke CBS affiliate WDBJ and said the investigation would be lengthy.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Chris Reese)