WASHINGTON Dec 19 The Obama administration will
consider executive actions and specific proposals for
legislation as part of its gun policy response to the school
massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder said on Wednesday.
Holder, who has been a vocal proponent of a new ban on
certain semiautomatic rifles, told reporters that a range of
options need to be considered in the coming weeks.
Those options will have to include a "strong and robust"
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the
chronically under-funded agency that enforces federal gun laws,
he said.
"It's clear that we need to do more," Holder said. He did
not specifically call on Wednesday for a return of the assault
weapon ban.