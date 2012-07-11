NEW YORK, July 11 Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 0.9 percent in the second half of June, the exchange said on Wednesday.

Through June 29, short interest declined to 7.76 billion shares from 7.83 billion shares as of June 15.

Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)