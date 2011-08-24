BRIEF-Azincourt uranium announces private placement
* Azincourt Uranium Inc - will apply net proceeds of offering to advance company's Patterson lake north property
NEW YORK Aug 24 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 3.9 percent in the first half of August compared with the second half of July, the exchange said on Wednesday.
Through Aug. 15, short interest rose to 7.27 billion shares from 6.99 billion shares as of July 29.
Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* On Feb 3 entered into sixth amendment to credit agreement, dated as of October 11, 2013 - Sec Filing
* Magal wins $8.5 million in new orders for innovative border protection solutions in israel