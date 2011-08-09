NEW YORK Aug 9 Short interest on the NYSE fell 0.7 percent in the second half of July, the exchange said on Tuesday.

Through July 31, short interest fell to 13.31 billion shares from 13.40 billion shares as of July 15.

Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference.

(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Diane Craft)