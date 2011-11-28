(Corrects headline to show NYSE short interest, not Nasdaq)

NEW YORK Nov 28 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 0.12 percent in the first half of November, the exchange said on Monday.

Through Nov. 15, short interest fell to 14.1 billion shares from 14.12 billion shares as of Nov. 15.

Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)