WASHINGTON May 29 The U.S. Commerce Department has set preliminary duties ranging up to nearly 63 percent on shrimp from Malaysia to offset government subsidies, and much lower duties on shrimp from China, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Ecuador, a U.S. industry group said on Wednesday.

"The long-term survival of the entire Gulf shrimp economy from harvesters to processors depends on the outcome of this case," David Veal, executive director of the Coalition of Shrimp Industries said in a statement. "Today's announcement is an important step towards securing that survival." (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)