July 2 Partial government shutdowns in Maine and
New Jersey entered a second day on Sunday as lawmakers returned
to their respective state capitals in a bid to break budget
impasses that have led to the suspension of many nonessential
services.
In Maine, a bipartisan legislative committee met in Augusta
in hopes of breaking a stalemate between Republican Governor
Paul LePage and Democratic lawmakers. The shutdown came after
LePage threatened to veto a compromise reached by lawmakers in
the state's $7.055 billion, two-year budget.
In New Jersey, the legislature was due to reconvene to
resolve a political fight over a controversial bill that
Governor Chris Christie said must be passed alongside the
state’s budget.
After House Republicans in Maine voted to reject a
compromise deal on Saturday, the Bangor Daily News reported that
Republican Minority Leader Ken Fredette presented a $7.1 billion
plan he said could get the governor's approval, but some
Democrats noted that was costlier than the rejected compromise.
A spokeswoman for the governor could not be reached for
comment on Sunday.
"The Speaker thinks it is unconscionable that Maine doesn't
have a budget, especially leading into the holiday weekend,"
Mary-Erin Casale, a spokeswoman for Democratic House Speaker
Sara Gideon, said Sunday morning.
If the budget committee meeting on Sunday in Augusta agrees
on a deal, the measure would go to the full legislature.
LePage has insisted on a budget with deeper spending cuts
than those contemplated by lawmakers and has promised to veto
any spending plan that raises taxes.
The stalled budget proposal would have repealed a measure
that voters approved in November to impose an additional 3
percent income tax on state residents who earn more than
$200,000 a year. But it contained a 1.5 percent increase in the
lodging tax, Casale said, while increasing funding for public
education by $162 million.
State police, parks and all offices responsible for
collecting revenue will operate during the current shutdown, the
state's first since 1991.
New Jersey residents were not so lucky. With the July 4
holiday weekend in full swing, the shutdown included the closure
of Island State Beach Park, one of New Jersey’s few free public
beaches, and all other state parks.
Christie was unapologetic when he told reporters he and his
family would spend Saturday night at one of the governor’s
residences at the shuttered beach park.
"That's just the way it goes. Run for governor, and you can
have a residence there," he said, when pressed.
At the center of the budget stalemate is a controversial
plan that would shake up the state’s largest health insurer,
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Christie says the insurer is not transparent and that a few
staff make key decisions in return for high salaries. The
proposal would force Horizon to spend some of its reserves on
drug addiction and other services.
He has threatened to strike out $150 million in school
funding and other items from the budget if the legislature
failed to approve the plan.
Christie, a former presidential contender whose reputation
was tarnished by the Bridgegate traffic scandal involving some
of his closest aides, is already the least popular governor in
state history. He is in the last months of his second and final
term.
Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto and other Democrats say the
Horizon bill, introduced only on Thursday, is “bad public
policy.” Prieto said he would vote on the Horizon bill after the
budget passed.
Christie blamed Prieto for the shutdown, and the pair traded
barbed comments on Twitter but did not meet in person.
