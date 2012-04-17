* Flight is sad, poignant for those who flew on Discovery
* NASA retired its shuttles last year
* Next generation of spaceships will build on shuttle legacy
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 17 The space shuttle
Discovery made its final voyage on Tuesday: a piggyback jet
ride to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum annex in
Virginia.
The United States retired its space shuttles last year after
finishing construction of the $100 billion International Space
Station, a project of 15 countries, to begin work on a new
generation of spaceships that can carry astronauts to
destinations beyond the station's 240-mile-high (384-km-high)
orbit.
Discovery, the fleet leader of NASA's three surviving
shuttles, completed its last spaceflight in March 2011. It was
promised to the Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space
Museum in Washington, the nation's official repository for space
artifacts.
"It's sad to see this happening," said NASA astronaut Nicole
Stott, a member of Discovery's final crew. "But you look at it
and you just can't help but be impressed by it. That's my hope
now, that every time someone looks at that vehicle they are
impressed, that they feel that this is what we can do when we
challenge ourselves."
For its last ride, Discovery took off not from its seaside
launch pad but atop a modified Boeing 747 carrier jet
that taxied down the Kennedy Space Center's runway at dawn. The
shuttle's tail was capped with an aerodynamically shaped cone
and its windows were covered.
"It's a very emotional, poignant, bittersweet moment," said
former astronaut Mike Mullane, a veteran of three space shuttle
missions. "When it's all happening you think, 'This will never
end,' but we all move on."
After a looping around the U.S. capital and delighting
spectators on the National Mall, the shuttle carrier plane
touched down at Washington Dulles International Airport shortly
after 11 a.m. EDT.
Discovery, which first flew in August 1984, was to be
transferred to the Smithsonian's nearby Steven F. Udvar-Hazy
Center in Chantilly, Virginia.
Discovery will replace Enterprise, a prototype orbiter on
display at the museum that was used for atmospheric test flights
in the 1970s.
Enterprise is being transferred to the Intrepid Sea, Air and
Space Museum in New York City this month.
Sisterships Endeavour and Atlantis will go on exhibit at the
California Science Center in Los Angeles, and at the Kennedy
Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida, respectively, later
this year.
"We need to preserve our history for future generations and
send these off to museums to remember what we did," said former
astronaut Steven Lindsey, the commander of the last Discovery
crew who now works with privately held Sierra Nevada Corp., one
of several firms developing commercial space taxis for NASA and
other customers.
"All the lessons learned from shuttle, we're using in the
design of our spacecraft. We're updating the technologies, but
the basic principles are the same. Every program builds on the
previous program," Lindsey said.
